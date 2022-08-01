Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,404 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after buying an additional 1,120,437 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,540,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.22. 18,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.09. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

