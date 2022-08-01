Empirical Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 172,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,681. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $39.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71.

