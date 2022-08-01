Empirical Asset Management LLC Buys 2,899 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA JHMM traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $48.06. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,370. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $56.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.