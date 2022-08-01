Empirical Asset Management LLC Buys 3,242 Shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 201,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 19,255.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter.

WIP traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.71. 961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,514. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.39 and a twelve month high of $57.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86.

