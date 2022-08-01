Empirical Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,706. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.45 and its 200 day moving average is $122.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $468,251.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,798.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

