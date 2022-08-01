Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,761,000 after buying an additional 698,640 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 225,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $95.87. 39,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $125.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.07.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

