Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 207 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Empirical Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 321,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,404,000 after acquiring an additional 116,677 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,302,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 212.7% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 37,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $547,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.28. 499,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,060,037. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.08. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

