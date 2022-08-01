Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 537 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Empirical Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $41.00 target price on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 63,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

