Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 197.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Assurant by 78.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 20.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.67. 1,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

