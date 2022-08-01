Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $44.93 on Monday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Enbridge by 222.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,209,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,754,000 after purchasing an additional 835,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 597.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 876,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after purchasing an additional 750,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 252.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 169,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 121,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

