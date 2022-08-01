Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.
Enbridge Price Performance
Shares of ENB opened at $44.93 on Monday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Enbridge Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
