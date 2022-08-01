Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Endurance Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Endurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Endurance Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDNC remained flat at $9.87 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,099. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. Endurance Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.71.

About Endurance Acquisition

Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.

