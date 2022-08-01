Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Down 24.0% in July

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,300 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 684,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on E. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ENI from €15.30 ($15.77) to €15.40 ($15.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ENI from €20.00 ($20.62) to €18.50 ($19.07) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.43) to €14.50 ($14.95) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.36) to €15.70 ($16.19) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.02.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of E traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.09. 564,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,004. ENI has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of ENI

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ENI will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ENI by 116.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in ENI in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in ENI by 123.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in ENI by 20.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 60,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in ENI by 24.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

