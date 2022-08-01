Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,700 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $69,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Citigroup dropped their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.05. 10,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.30. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.92 and a 52-week high of $158.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

