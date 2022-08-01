Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 170,367 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 7.8% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $25,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 78,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,934. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 91.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. UBS Group upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.