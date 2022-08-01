EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources Price Performance

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $111.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.