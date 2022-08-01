EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.04. 42,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.99. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.