Equinox Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,017 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the average volume of 2,001 call options.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

Equinox Gold stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 36,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,837. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQX. TheStreet cut Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Equinox Gold by 449.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 370,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 303,330 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 50.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after buying an additional 1,533,019 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 123,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

