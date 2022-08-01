Etherparty Price Up 5.8% This Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (FUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, Etherparty has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Etherparty has a total market cap of $267,023.61 and $18,262.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,088.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004436 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00132811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032709 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Etherparty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

