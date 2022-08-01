ETHPad (ETHPAD) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. ETHPad has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $8,126.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ETHPad has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00613455 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016412 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001739 BTC.
ETHPad Profile
ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
