Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ERFSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eurofins Scientific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC raised Eurofins Scientific from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eurofins Scientific from €95.00 ($96.94) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eurofins Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.25.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Eurofins Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of ERFSF opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average is $92.51. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $75.32 and a 12-month high of $151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.