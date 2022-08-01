Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.84. 13,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,021,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

EB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Eventbrite to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $848.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.35% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $55.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

