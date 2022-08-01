ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Capitalization Reaches $40,393.25

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $40,393.25 and $240.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002609 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000358 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000440 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.