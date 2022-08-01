Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $106.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $137.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.03.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington



Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

