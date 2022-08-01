Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,200 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 475,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 276.8 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Experian to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,619.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGF remained flat at $33.77 during midday trading on Monday. 61 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686. Experian has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

