extraDNA Achieves Market Cap of $100,876.64 (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $100,876.64 and $32,746.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity.

extraDNA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

