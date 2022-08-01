Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $123.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.63. 503,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,955,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $398.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 7,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,942,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,981,000 after purchasing an additional 513,731 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

