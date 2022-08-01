F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.44 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.36.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $167.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.15. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $142.43 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.95.

Insider Activity at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that F5 will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $42,844.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,636.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,509 shares of company stock worth $585,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in F5 by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in F5 by 14.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,358,000 after acquiring an additional 91,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in F5 by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in F5 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.