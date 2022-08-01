Faceter (FACE) Market Capitalization Achieves $356,073.60

Faceter (FACE) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Faceter has a total market cap of $356,073.60 and approximately $16,780.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Faceter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

