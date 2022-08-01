Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires 3,699 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.06 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

