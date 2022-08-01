Fagan Associates Inc. Buys 294 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 443,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Citigroup by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 102,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $51.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.32. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

