Fagan Associates Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $858.05.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,989 shares of company stock worth $30,073,729 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $904.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $722.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $844.27. The stock has a market cap of $944.37 billion, a PE ratio of 107.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

