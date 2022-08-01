Fagan Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,899 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.4% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,736,030 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $280.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.81 and its 200 day moving average is $259.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $296.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.