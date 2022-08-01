Fagan Associates Inc. Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $235.00 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $189.94 and a 1-year high of $318.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.35 and a 200-day moving average of $244.26.

