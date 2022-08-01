Fagan Associates Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 75.1% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in CSX by 145.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 28,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Stephens upped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

