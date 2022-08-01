Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 19,932 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,028 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,932 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 175,761 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,082,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Meta Platforms by 90.7% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $158.41 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $428.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

