Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Position Trimmed by AF Advisors Inc.

AF Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,964 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 96.1% of AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. AF Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Fair Isaac worth $143,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.20.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $462.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $534.33.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

