Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 143,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,070,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE)
