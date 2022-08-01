Fear Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. Fear has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $395,001.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fear has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fear coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,961.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004461 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00133410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00032466 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

FEAR is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fear

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

