Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) CEO Sells $240,030.00 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $240,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Saker Anwar Nusseibeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 6th, Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of Federated Hermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $859,582.88.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Federated Hermes stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.50. 47,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,412. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FHI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 86.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 8.5% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 20.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

