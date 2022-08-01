FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Increased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after acquiring an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of FedEx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,801,000 after acquiring an additional 270,299 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,955 shares of company stock worth $7,296,828. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $233.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $282.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

