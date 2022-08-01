Financial Review: Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cheetah Mobile and Teradata, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Teradata 2 2 6 0 2.40

Teradata has a consensus price target of $56.40, indicating a potential upside of 47.30%. Given Teradata’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teradata is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $238.87 million 0.44 $63.87 million $0.10 7.29 Teradata $1.92 billion 2.09 $147.00 million $1.16 33.01

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Teradata’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Cheetah Mobile. Cheetah Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Teradata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile N/A N/A N/A Teradata 6.76% 42.19% 8.12%

Risk & Volatility

Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradata has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Teradata shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Teradata beats Cheetah Mobile on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications. In addition, it offers mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, and Dancing Line; and Cheetah GreetBot, a reception robot. Further, the company provides mobile advertising publisher services; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; cloud-based data analytics engines; and artificial intelligence and other services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture and ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. In addition, it offers support and maintenance services. The company serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

