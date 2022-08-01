Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 551.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $183,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NUMG opened at $38.37 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.