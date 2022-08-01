Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,496,000 after buying an additional 134,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,021,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,898,000 after buying an additional 38,235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,899,000 after buying an additional 26,769 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 447,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,794,000 after buying an additional 86,957 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 407,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,777,000 after buying an additional 90,674 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV stock opened at $100.63 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.80 and a 52 week high of $109.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.95.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

