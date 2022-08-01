Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Buys 272 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,190,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after purchasing an additional 130,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,624,000 after purchasing an additional 468,184 shares during the period.

VOT stock opened at $196.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.75 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

