Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 124 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $110.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $115.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

