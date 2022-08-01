Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 7.6% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $313.78 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

