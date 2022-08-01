FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $33.15 million and $4.15 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003485 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000179 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002117 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000796 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 168.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 804,440,083 coins and its circulating supply is 602,710,506 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

