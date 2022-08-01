First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

First Financial Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.58. 11,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,012. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIN. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,707. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,160,400.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $345,965. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also

