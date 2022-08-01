First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth about $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NXRT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $66.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.65%.

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, President James D. Dondero bought 17,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

