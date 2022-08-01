First Foundation Advisors Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 263,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $4,370,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 88,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 48,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. HSBC raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.41.

KO stock opened at $64.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $278.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.