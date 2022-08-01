First Foundation Advisors Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 263,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $4,370,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 88,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 48,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %
KO stock opened at $64.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $278.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.